T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $27.10. 8,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGRW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

