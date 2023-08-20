Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 9,698 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 196.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the second quarter worth $354,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the second quarter worth $455,000.

About Fidelity New Millennium ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

