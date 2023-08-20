IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 18,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 31,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

IDW Media Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

