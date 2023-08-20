Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Shares Up 3.1%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFSUF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 3.1 %
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.
