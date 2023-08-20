Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

