IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone Sells 3,822 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,112.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

