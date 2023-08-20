Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.51 and last traded at $83.00. 409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSLLF. Citigroup began coverage on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siltronic

Siltronic Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.46 million for the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.