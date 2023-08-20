WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26. 19,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 29,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WildBrain

WildBrain Price Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.