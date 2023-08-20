TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $106,133.38 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 17th, Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.76.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

