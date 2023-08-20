Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $105,543.68 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

