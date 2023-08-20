TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

