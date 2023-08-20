Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director David Lamond Purchases 107,886 Shares

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 107,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $142,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,593.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, David Lamond bought 24,766 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $31,948.14.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

QNCX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

Featured Stories

