Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Joe Marsilii Purchases 5,000 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.01. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$27.19 and a one year high of C$37.50. The firm has a market cap of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.7900194 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

