Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.