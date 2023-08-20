Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.20.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 62,895 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

