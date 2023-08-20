Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 11,843 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.24 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 59.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 192.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

