Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 11,843 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.24 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
