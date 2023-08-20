Target’s (TGT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.20.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

