JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $120.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

