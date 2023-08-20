Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.