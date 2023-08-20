Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,750 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Yelp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Yelp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Yelp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
