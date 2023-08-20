TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

