TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

