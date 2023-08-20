Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $128,238.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.1 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

