Telsey Advisory Group Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $100.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

