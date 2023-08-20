Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tennant

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,435 shares of company stock worth $1,496,353 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after acquiring an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tennant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.