TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

