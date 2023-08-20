TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

