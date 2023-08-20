The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.43.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of THG opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $105.76 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.