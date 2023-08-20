Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.