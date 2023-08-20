Bank of America Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $102.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

