Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.1 %

TLYS stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $47,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,172,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,164,425.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $47,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,172,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,164,425.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 345,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,367. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

