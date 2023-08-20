Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,407 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

