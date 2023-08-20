136,600 Shares in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of Brookfield Reinsurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

BNRE opened at $33.30 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

