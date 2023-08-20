Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3,911.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

