Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,503 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.