Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,128 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

