Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,432,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 762.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

