StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

