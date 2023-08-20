Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 141,025 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.