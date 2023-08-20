ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman Sells 510,469 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

