Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

