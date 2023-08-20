Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

