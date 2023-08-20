Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE TPR opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

