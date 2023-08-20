StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

