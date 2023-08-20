Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

