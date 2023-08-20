The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $221,146.26 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.