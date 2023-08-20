The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $221,146.26 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.