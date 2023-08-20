Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Sells $2,459,318.08 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $283.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

