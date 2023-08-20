M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.