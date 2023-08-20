Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

