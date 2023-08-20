Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,319 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $76.47 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.